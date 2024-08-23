EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 1.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

