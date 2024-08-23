Equifax Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

EFX opened at $296.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.99 and a 200 day moving average of $252.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $298.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

