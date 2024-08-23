Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,854,000 after buying an additional 917,330 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after buying an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 206,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

