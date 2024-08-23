Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNA Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.87. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 39.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CNA Financial by 82.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $1,297,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,832.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

