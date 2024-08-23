Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.30%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

