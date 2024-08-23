Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on K. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$12.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.08. The firm has a market cap of C$15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

