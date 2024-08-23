Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for S&P Global Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $499.08 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $502.95. The company has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

