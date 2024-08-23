Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.24.

LB stock opened at C$26.30 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.47 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -671.43%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

