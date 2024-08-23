Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LogicMark, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGMK)

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for LogicMark in a research report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LogicMark’s current full-year earnings is ($3.85) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for LogicMark’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Shares of LogicMark stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402,051.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.28. LogicMark has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely.

