Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $388.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.08 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RRGB. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $4.73 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $25,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

