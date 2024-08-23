Erayak Power Solution Group (NASDAQ:RAYA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. 22,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 126,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.
