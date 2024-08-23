Eric M. Demarco Purchases 11,980 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 11,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $250,262.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,357,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

