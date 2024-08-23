Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Ventum Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. Cormark boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.62.

ERO opened at C$28.13 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$15.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.19, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total transaction of C$281,053.00. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

