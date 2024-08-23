Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at Ventum Financial

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Ventum Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. Cormark boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.62.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ERO
Ero Copper Stock Down 1.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.11, for a total transaction of C$281,053.00. 10.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.