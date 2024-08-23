Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.14. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 200 shares.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.19.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

