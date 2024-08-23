Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ESPR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,568,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

