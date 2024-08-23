Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESTA. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $174,008.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,500.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

