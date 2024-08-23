Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Raymond James lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $518,975,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,439 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

