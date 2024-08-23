Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Trading 2.7% Higher

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 35,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 60,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 99,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

