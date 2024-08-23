Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Get Etsy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,694 shares of company stock worth $169,687. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Etsy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.