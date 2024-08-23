European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) PT Lowered to $8.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on European Wax Center from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on European Wax Center from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.31. European Wax Center has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 41.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 15.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 25.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

