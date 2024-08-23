Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.44

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $45.98. Euroseas shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 32,968 shares trading hands.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Euroseas Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $48.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 54.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 42.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euroseas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

