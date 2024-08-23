Evangelos Perros Sells 24,171 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $327,517.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,368.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evangelos Perros also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Evangelos Perros sold 1,750 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $22,417.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $872.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 6.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGY

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.