Evans Bancorp, Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.66 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

EVBN stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter.

In other Evans Bancorp news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 21,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $550,113.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 576,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 35,841 shares of company stock valued at $979,467 in the last ninety days. 6.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVBN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Evans Bancorp from $26.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Evans Bancorp

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.