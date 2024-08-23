Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,253,000 after buying an additional 288,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 18.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,490,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,901,000 after purchasing an additional 552,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE EVRG opened at $58.38 on Friday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.