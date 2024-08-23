Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Everi stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $886,777.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,417 shares of company stock valued at $730,781 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Everi by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Everi by 117.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

