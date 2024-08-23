Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $14.25 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,570.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,570.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 588,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,417 shares of company stock valued at $730,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,415,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,522,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after acquiring an additional 461,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 745,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,503,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Everi by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,424,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

