Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading 2.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 70.75 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 69.05 ($0.90). Approximately 1,344,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,494,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.15 ($0.87).

Specifically, insider Ori Shaked acquired 378,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £249,744 ($324,511.43).

Evoke Stock Up 2.8 %

About Evoke

(Get Free Report)

Evoke plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.