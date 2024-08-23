Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

EVH stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. Evolent Health has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

