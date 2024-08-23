Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

