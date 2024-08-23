Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Exelon Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.87 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.