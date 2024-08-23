Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) PT Raised to $169.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $173.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $173.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

