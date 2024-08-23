F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 424.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 60.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in F5 by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in F5 by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,686 shares of company stock worth $2,423,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.54.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

