Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Down 3.4%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 10,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Facedrive Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Facedrive

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.

