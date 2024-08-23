FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Trading Up 28%

Shares of FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Free Report) were up 28% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
FAR Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
About FAR
FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FAR
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for FAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.