FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Trading Up 28%

Shares of FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Free Report) were up 28% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

FAR Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

About FAR

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010.

