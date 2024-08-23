Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 25,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 130,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
FDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.
Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
