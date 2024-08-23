Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 25,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 130,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Faraday Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$144.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70.

Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.