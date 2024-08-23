Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.93.
FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 400.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $851.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.13. Fastly has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $25.87.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
