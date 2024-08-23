Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.67) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.76). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $429.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.90. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,933.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

