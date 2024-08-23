Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Shares Down 0.9%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 4,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

