Fidelity National Financial (FNF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF):

8/15/2024 – Fidelity National Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Fidelity National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Fidelity National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Fidelity National Financial had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Fidelity National Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Fidelity National Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2024 – Fidelity National Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2024 – Fidelity National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF opened at $57.40 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,669,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

