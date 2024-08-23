Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 177 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in CarMax by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $82.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Further Reading

