Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,940 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 120,555 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,775 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 84,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,654 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

