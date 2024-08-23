Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 678 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $86.17 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $91.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

