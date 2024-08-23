Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 766 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Natera were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 168.0% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,903,000 after acquiring an additional 265,706 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 39.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 517,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after buying an additional 146,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $529,741.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $545,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $529,741.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $53,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,891 shares of company stock valued at $11,136,249. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $122.61 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.