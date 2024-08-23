Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 78 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $234.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.93. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.33. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

