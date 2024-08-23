Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

