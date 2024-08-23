Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 10,920 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NWG opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

