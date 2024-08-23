Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,799 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNM stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.