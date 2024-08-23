Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,613 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

TSN stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

