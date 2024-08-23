Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EIX opened at $84.37 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $507,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $5,823,662. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.09.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

