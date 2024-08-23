Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after buying an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after acquiring an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

